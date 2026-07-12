Fatal stabbing near Friars Road and Pacific Highway leads to homicide investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is dead after a stabbing near Friars Road and Pacific Highway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say they received a report of a person being stabbed near the 4700 block of Friars Road.

Police and medical crews arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the stabbing is now being considered a homicide.

The suspect is still at large.

The area is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story. ABC10 News will have more information.