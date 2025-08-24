People look to cool off & beat the heat at Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mission Beach was loaded with people looking to catch a wave, lounging and playing in the sand.

“I always try to beat the heat, man,” Jesse Janssen, who lives in Pacific Beach, said.

“We get here pretty early and like surprised like it's really packed right now,” Valeria Mazon, a Chula Vista resident visiting Mission Beach with her family, said.

Plenty of people are packing the beach hoping to escape the recent heat wave.

“It's pretty hot. It's hot to the point where we have to come and make breakfast out here because we don't have air conditioning. So try to stay cool,” Mazon said.

Some people have their own ways of staying cool.

"If I'm like, I’m at the beach, I’m under a canopy, number one,” Janssen said. “Get, you know, cooler with ice, the best thing after a nice beach day, dump that cooler with ice on the sand, step on that bad boy and it cools you off immediately.”

San Diego County’s been getting toasty in some of the late summer days, but some visitors from the southwest are saying the heat here is no sweat to them.

“It's been great because when we left it was probably 105 degrees at least and then coming here to the 80 degree weather has been amazing,” said Angela Lopez, visiting from Phoenix.

Whether it’s 105 or 85, staying protected while cooling off is just as important as cooling off.

"The sun does get you though, like my husband is red,” Lopez said. “Even with the clouds, even though it doesn't feel hot, you're still getting burned. So having the shade is like one of the most important things I think you could bring to the beach.”

Locals are trying to take advantage of the beach and the heat for as long as they can.

“I definitely don't go out without sunscreen. Water obviously is a big plus,” Janssen said. “I mean September is right around the corner, so I mean I'm trying to maximize it. I'm trying to get to the beach every weekend.”

