People apply to be lifeguards amid San Diego, nationwide shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pools in San Diego have closed temporarily in the past because of a lack lifeguards, but amid a nationwide shortage, people are still applying for open positions.

It's Gideon Jakob's first time applying to be a lifeguard. He's been swimming since he was five, and he's hoping to fill one of the city of San Diego's spots.

"Fun job, I love swimming," said Gideon. "I love being in the water. So it's pretty perfect.

Gideon isn't the only one.

"I've been swimming for a while," said Isabel Oseguera. "I think it's nice to be a role model and help others enjoy that, and also save lives."

To become a lifeguard, Gideon and Isabel have to tread water for two minutes, retrieve a brick from the bottom of the pool, and distance swim.

They're trying to fill two of the more than 20 lifeguard positions in the city.

The Parks and Rec Department is encouraging people to apply, amid a lack of lifeguards nationwide.

"We conduct hiring events every month here at the city of San Diego," said Sinthya Carranza, the aquatics district manager with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department. "Our pay increases have helped and we're very competitive compared to other municipalities. But there still is a shortage."

While it may seem early to apply, the Parks and Rec Department said it's important to start the process now.

"Unfortunately, right now in April, it's not on people's radar to want to get a job for the summer," said Carranza. "They're still in school, they're still busy with other things, they're not really thinking of summer, but this is the opportunity to get on-boarded because the process is, it doesn't happen from one day to the next."

As for Gideon, he's ready to dive into the job.

"I feel pretty good," said Gideon. "I feel like I got it. I feel like I can fill those shoes pretty well."