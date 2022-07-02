Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in the Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 38-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while walking in the Mountain View neighborhood Friday night.

The San Diego Police Department said the man was walking eastbound in the 4000 block of Imperial Avenue at 10:48 p.m. when a newer white Chevrolet Camaro hit him. The driver then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a description of the driver at this time.

The Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.