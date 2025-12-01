Pedestrian killed in Hillcrest identified by County Medical Examiner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Medical Examiner's Office Monday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hillcrest neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the ME's Office, 58-year-old Alexander Leroux died from "multiple blunt force injuries" at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, after being struck by a vehicle.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 3500 block of India Street shortly before midnight Saturday and found a man who had been struck by a car while crossing the street mid-block, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of a silver or gray sedan was traveling northbound on India Street approaching a green light at Vine Street when the pedestrian entered the car's path, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the SDPD's Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



