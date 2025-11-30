Pedestrian killed in Hillcrest hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian in the Hillcrest area of San Diego and fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 3500 block of India Street shortly before midnight Saturday, where they found a man believed to be about 60 years old who had been struck by a car while crossing the street mid-block, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of a silver or gray sedan was traveling northbound on India Street approaching a green light at Vine Street when the pedestrian entered the car's path, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the SDPD's Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

