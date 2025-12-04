Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Pacific Highway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man walking on Pacific Highway in the Morena area died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

According to CHP, the crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Officers reported that a 35-year-old man was walking in the northbound lane of 4850 Pacific Highway as a 30-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Honda Civic in that direction.

The driver saw the pedestrian in the road and swerved right to avoid a collision. The car still hit the man and a Toyota Prius parked on the east curbline of Pacific Highway.

CHP says the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in the area, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers determined that the woman behind the wheel of the Civic was not driving under the influence.

The San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division also responded to this crash and is investigating it.

If you have any information for authorities about the crash, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.