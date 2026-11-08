Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles on East Valley Parkway in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A 60-year-old man was struck by two vehicles in Escondido and died this weekend and one of the drivers remained at large, according to authorities.

Officers with the Escondido Police Department and paramedics responded at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway, where the pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

"The driver of the first vehicle that struck him was on scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol on the part of that driver were not factors," the EPD said. "A second vehicle, described by witnesses as a small black sports car with tinted windows, struck the male as he laid on the roadway. That vehicle did not stop and was last seen driving north on Citrus Avenue from Valley Parkway."

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call EPD Officer Jake Houchin at 760-839-4904.

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