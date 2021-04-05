Pechanga Arena events likely still months away despite new indoor event guidance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pechanga Arena says while California has updated its reopening guidance to include indoor live events for counties in the red tier, it will be a while before San Diegans see their favorite sports teams return to the arena.

Currently, the San Diego Gulls have agreed with the arena's manager, ASM Global, to play the team's abbreviated 2021 season at FivePointArena in Irvine. Due to that agreement, and a previously contracted use for the San Diego Opera’s Spring Festival from April 24 to May 1, the Gulls will not be returning to the arena until at least the fall.

"Our top priority is to continue to provide a safe and healthy environment for our players, staff and working personnel. In order to maintain a secure atmosphere for all organizations involved, we will finish the 2020-21 season without fans at FivePoint Arena," a statement from the Gulls read.

The San Diego Sockers are also still competing in a road-game-only season and the San Diego Seals are not set to resume play in December 2021.

Though sports are not on the immediate schedule, several concerts are listed and available to buy tickets for later this year, including Harry Styles, Celine Dion, and James Taylor. While those events start in late summer, they will depend on pandemic conditions locally.

"Arena officials will continue to monitor local conditions and be ready to welcome back fans to Pechanga Arena for these events when permissible," the arena's statement said.

Last week, the state announced that starting April 15, indoor live events will be allowed in the red tier for in-state residents only. All tickets must be delivered digitally and in advance, and capacity will be capped at 10% for venues up to 1,500 people. Capacity could change if a certain amount of visitors are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

As of Monday, San Diego County is in the state's red tier of reopening.