Patrick Henry High School mourns the loss of assistant baseball coach Reggie Waller

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Patrick Henry High School is grieving the loss of assistant and pitching coach Reggie Waller, who died Saturday. He was 45.

Waller's death comes after he helped lead the Patriots baseball team to the first Open Division championship in the school's history in June.

Athletic Director Cody Clark, who knew Waller since childhood, is among those mourning the loss.

"The sadness is the void of the future," Clark said. "We joked around that we were going to be goofing around with canes in our hands."

Former varsity baseball player Jack Giordano, who recently signed with the Dodgers, said some of his fondest memories are with Waller on the field.

"It's definitely going to be a tough period knowing that he's not around," Giordano said.

Giordano reflected on the legacy Waller leaves behind.

"I think the biggest thing is just remembering the impact that he had on people," Giordano said.

The Open Division title Waller helped deliver to Patrick Henry remains a lasting part of that legacy.

"That's something that he was a part of, and that can never be taken away from him," Giordano said.

Details surrounding Waller's death have not yet been released.

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