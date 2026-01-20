Parking Meters damaged at Balboa Park

San Diego has introduced paid parking at Balboa Park, sparking controversy and vandalism of the new payment systems.

The city installed 50 new parking kiosks throughout the park, each costing approximately $5,400. However, many of the machines have been vandalized since their installation.

The parking changes are part of a broader transportation initiative that includes new ACE shuttles, which cost the city $415,000 under contract. Additional signage for the parking system cost $65,000, bringing the total investment to approximately $750,000.

10News reached out to the city with several questions about the new parking system, including whether officials are aware of the vandalism, how long the grace period for parking enforcement will last, and how much revenue the paid parking has generated so far.

However, city offices were closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Responses to these questions are still pending.

The end of free parking marks a significant change for a park that has welcomed visitors without parking fees since its establishment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

