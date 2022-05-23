Parents still scrambling for formula is San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Desperation among San Diego County parents to find a way to feed their babies continues, despite 35 tons of baby formula arriving in the U.S. Sunday.

"I have cried and gotten into my car and there's no formula or just call my husband, like you know what, there's no formula. What do I do? So yeah, it's quite stressing."

Diana Pacheco has a four-month-old baby girl and said over the past few months she's spent about six to eight hours per week trying to track down formula around the county.

"I live in San Ysidro so I have to drive all the way to El Cajon," said Pacheco. "I call the stores as well before driving."

It's now become an all-hands-on-deck mission for her family. They text Pacheco when they can track it down.

"I tell my family whenever they are out at the store- whether they go to Walmart, Target, or any stores if they see it to get it," she said.

On Sunday, 132 pallets of baby formula arrived in the U.S. from Germany to help meet demand as part of Operation Fly Formula.

That's enough to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week.

The formula will land inside hospitals and home healthcare clinics.

Pacheco said while the shipment makes her hopeful it's a little too late.

"There's a lot of Facebook groups of moms that we pass round formulas or we tell where you can find formulas and the shelves are empty," said Pacheco.

More shipments of the formula are expected to be announced in the coming days.