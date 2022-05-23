Parents rely on social media to track down baby formula as they wait for shipments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After weeks of San Diego parents scrambling to find a way to feed their little ones, pallets of baby formula arrived in the U.S.

“It’s a start. It’s by far definitely not going to be enough, but it's a start. I think that should create some confidence that something is being done and they’re taking notice," said Michelle Harvey, Finding Formula San Diego.

While Americans wait for the formula to hit the shelves, San Diego mom, Michelle Harvey, started Finding Formula San Diego on Facebook.

It’s a way to help parents track down baby formula around San Diego county for their babies.

“It just was, for me, such a simple way to help and I understand having a child that feeling that no parent should ever experience the stress or the sear of not being able to feed your child," said Harvey.

She said she started a group during the pandemic to track down masks and dialed in on the power of social media.

In just a few days the group has already grown to nearly three hundred San Diegans.

Harvey said she lost count of how many parents have been able to help each other.

“During the day, I get notifications as they post requests saying you know parents posting a picture saying you know, “hey, I found formula at this location. It’s in stock. You know just parents helping parents," she said.

She said the group isn’t just for parents with infants.

As a parent of a child with special needs, she knows the shortage is impacting them too.

“There are children that are much older that require formula as part of a special diet for their complex medical needs,” said Harvey.

She tells parents who might be too shy to ask for a helping hand that there is never anything wrong with trying to find a way to feed your little one.

