Fact or Fiction: Is homemade baby formula safe amid national shortage?

(KGTV) — With the nationwide shortage of baby formula making the news, an image going around social media shows a 1960 recipe for homemade baby formula.

It includes water, tea, and orange juice. But medical experts say you should not use it.

A spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics says the group strongly advises against homemade formulas.

He says they can contain excess minerals that can be hard on a baby's kidneys and even a small amount of water can pose a risk.

Parents who find themselves without formula are advised to contact their pediatrician for guidance on alternatives.