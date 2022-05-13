Watch
Fact or Fiction: Is homemade baby formula safe amid national shortage?

With the nationwide shortage of baby formula making the news, an image going around social media shows a 1960 recipe for homemade baby formula.
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 12, 2022
It includes water, tea, and orange juice. But medical experts say you should not use it.

A spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics says the group strongly advises against homemade formulas.

He says they can contain excess minerals that can be hard on a baby's kidneys and even a small amount of water can pose a risk.

Parents who find themselves without formula are advised to contact their pediatrician for guidance on alternatives.

