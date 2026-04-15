Parents share their fears as local service members continue deployment to the Middle East

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As talks with Iran continue, U.S. servicemembers are still heading towards the region to support military operations.

A San Diego-based military group is currently making its way to the region. It remains unclear exactly what the service members will do when they arrive.

Misty, a mother whose son is a Marine on deployment, said she is worried about his safety. Her son's identity is not being shared for his protection.

"This is his first deployment. He's my only son. It's really scary," Misty said.

"I instantly got in tears. I'm worried about him, and my prayers are with that whole group," Misty said about the moment she found out her son was deploying to the region.

Despite her worries about her son and other members of the military heading toward the Middle East, Misty said she is proud. She said her son reassures her that he will be okay.

"I asked him if he could choose all over again, if you'd still sign up to go to the Marines, and he said, ' Absolutely," Misty said.

"I'm really scared, and it's all I can do is hope for the best," Misty said.

"I hope they come home safe. It's in God's hands," Misty said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

