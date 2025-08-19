Parents question California bill that would expand child guardianship during separations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A controversial bill making its way through the California state legislature has sparked concerns among parents and school officials who worry it could put children at risk.

The "Family Preparedness Act of 2025," or Assembly Bill 495, recently passed the California Assembly. The legislation aims to protect immigrant families from separations during deportations or detainments by expanding who can be considered a child's guardian.

California Assembly Member Celeste Rodriguez introduced AB-495 in February, describing it as taking "a comprehensive approach to encourage family safety plans, strengthens legal tools to prepare in case of family separations and establishes protections of immigration information facilities."

"Allowing parents facing any long-term separations to designate a joint guardian preserving parental rights upon their return," Rodriguez said.

The bill would expand who could legally care for a child to include a "non-relative extended family member" in cases where children are separated from parents due to immigration enforcement.

However, critics argue that the language is too broad and could potentially allow unauthorized individuals to pick up children from schools.

"This bill to me is a slap in the face to parents," said Lakeside Union School Board Member Andrew Hayes.

"This is a concerning thing for parents because parents want to know when they send their kid to school that they're safe, that they're in our care," Hayes said.

About a dozen community members rallied outside the San Diego Unified School District on Tuesday to protest the proposed legislation.

"There's just a lot of room for abuse, and I said the loophole is a loop chasm, it's too big, too wide, they need to tighten it up," one protester said.

AB 495 would still need to pass the State Senate and be signed by the governor before becoming law.

ABC 10News reached out to the bill's author about the community's concerns, but has not yet received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

