Parents fighting to keep daughter's killer in jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nicole Sinkule's parents are making a plea to California Governor Gavin Newsom to keep their daughter's killer behind bars. In November, Sinkule's murderer was approved for parole after serving 16 years for her death.

In Oct. 2005, Sinkule was murdered by her boyfriend, Eric Nathaniel Marum, in Oceanside. Marum told a parole board that he is remorseful and ashamed of the killing, blaming the gruesome crime on drug and alcohol addiction.

For Claudia and Glenn Sinkule, the feeling of grief never goes away.

"I have panic attacks all the time," Claudia said.

"I had a broken heart that gave me a heart attack," Glenn said. "I had stents put in that keep me alive, but my heart is still broken."

"He murdered her in her sleep with a claw part of the hammer. He hit her 13 times and left the hammer in her head," Claudia said. "That was the worst part for me, I think. Why did he have to do that?"

Marum was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree murder.

The Sinkules said their only hope of keeping Marum in prison is to appeal to Governor Gavin Newsom. The parole board's recommendation now sits on his desk, and he has the power to keep Marum in prison or release him to the public. They have collected over 5,000 signatures on a petition that asks to keep Marum in prison. They will also meet with the Governor's staff in mid-January to plead with them not to release Marum.

The Sinkules started a Foundation in their daughter's name to help women and strengthen laws they say failed their daughter.