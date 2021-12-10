Parents fight to keep daughter's killer in prison after parole recommendation

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The parents of a woman murdered in Oceanside are fighting to keep their daughter's killer behind bars after he was recently recommended for parole.

On October 16, 2005, Nicole Sinkule was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her then-boyfriend, Eric Nathaniel Marum, while asleep at an Oceanside apartment.

“He murdered her. He didn’t just kill her; he murdered her with malice in his heart," said Claudia Sinkule, Nicole's mother.

Marum was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He was first denied parole in 2019.

He went back before the California Board of Parole on November 18, 2021, in which two commissioners granted a recommendation for release.

“We didn’t even get an 'I’m sorry' at this hearing. There’s no remorse. It was all about his [Marum's] reform," said Nicole's mother.

During the parole hearing, Commissioner David Long said Nicole's death was "one of the most horrific crimes" he thinks anyone has ever seen, as stated in the transcript.

Despite that, Long said denial of parole must be based on evidence in the record of current dangerousness.

He stated Marum's reform in prison, and his comprehensive risk assessment shows he "does not pose an unreasonable risk to public safety" and is suitable for parole.

But Claudia thinks otherwise, especially for her other daughter, Danetta.

“She’s [Danetta] out of state. She won’t live near us because she fears for her life," said Claudia.

The recommendation will go before the governor for review. He can reverse, uphold, modify the decision or send it to the full board for reconsideration. He may also take no action, in which case the recommendation moves forward.

The Sinkules have started a petition urging the governor to reverse the decision and uphold justice for their daughter. As of Thursday night, it has garnered 2,736 signatures of the 5,000 goal.

“It’s now going to be the community’s problem that he’s going to live in if he gets out so it’s a cry, you know, for the community to rally together because we need an army to do this… we really do," said Claudia.