Oceanside parents speak out to keep daughter's killer behind bars

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The parents of Nicole Sinkule are pleading for justice as the man who killed her 16 years ago is up for parole next month.

Nicole was murdered by her boyfriend in Oceanside.

Saturday, Claudia and Glenn Sinkule held a candlelight vigil — as they do every year on the anniversary of their daughter’s death.

But this time, remembering their daughter is overshadowed by the fear that her killer could be released from prison soon.

“It’s just not missing her. We have to fight a fight," Claudia, Nicole's mother, said.

For Claudia and Glenn, the feeling of grief never goes away.

”16 years later and it’s still there. The pain’s still there," Claudia said.

On October 16, 2005, Nicole was bludgeoned to death by her then-boyfriend, Eric Nathaniel Marum, at an Oceanside apartment.

“He murdered her in her sleep with a claw part of the hammer. He hit her 13 times and left the hammer in her head," Claudia said.

Marum was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree murder.

He was first up for parole in 2018 in which the Sinkules said Marum claimed he’d changed and even mentioned interest in becoming a counselor to help others learn from his mistakes.

He was denied.

“We don’t want him in our community," Claudia said. "We don’t want him near our family.”

Marum is currently being held at Folsom State Prison and is back up for parole in November.

The Sinkules have started a petition for him to once again be denied freedom.

They said they want him locked away for life in hopes of protecting others from the tragedy they've had to endure.

“He doesn’t like women and he’s got big problems and he killed once. I think he will do it again," Glenn, Nicole's father, said.

The Sinkules created a foundation in Nicole's name to raise awareness about domestic violence. They said they want their daughter's death to be a warning for other women who may be in similar situations.