County investigating after allegations of staff dressed as detained youth for Halloween

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego County father is demanding accountability after staff members at the Youth Transition Campus dressed up as the minors they teach and care for on Halloween.

Javier Hernandez reached out to ABC 10 News after his 16-year-old son, also named Javier, told him teachers had worn county-issued uniforms and shoes, like the youth they wear daily, as Halloween costumes.

"I decided to reach out to you, Laura, with Channel 10 for some help," Hernandez said.

The Youth Transition Campus can house up to 96 children in the juvenile detention system. While inside, they attend classes and have access to other support services.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo spoke with 16-year-old Javier Isaac by phone from inside the facility. He agreed to a recorded interview with his father's permission, telling our reporter he felt disrespected and degraded by the staff members' actions.

This isn't the first time Hernandez, Javier's father, has had concerns about the facility. Earlier this year, the state Attorney General's office launched an investigation into whether youth have been mistreated at county juvenile halls, including the YTC.

"There's a lot going on behind those walls that is kept a secret and that we're not aware of because they don't let us and because they don't let none of this get out," Hernandez said.

Late Friday afternoon, the county's assistant counsel sent a threatening email to ABC 10News claiming airing the interview with 16-year-old Javier would violate the law. Our attorneys are reviewing that claim.

The county sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the incident on Halloween:

"The San Diego County Probation Department is investigating allegations involving teachers from the County Office of Education and how they dressed on Halloween at the Youth Transition Campus.

“Our Probation team is committed to working with our partners to foster a safe and healthy environment, following best practices and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity”, said Chief Probation Officer Tamika Nelson.

The San Diego County Office of Education and the Probation Department are coordinating on the investigation. The County Office of Education takes very seriously its role as one of the educational providers for students in juvenile detention facilities and remains committed to ensuring all students in its care are treated with respect and provided the support and opportunities they need to thrive."

Javier's father is demanding an apology and disciplinary action.

"That'll show our kids that are behind those walls that there is accountability. They should be held accountable just like our youth have been too, whether that is to be suspended or terminated," Hernandez said.

