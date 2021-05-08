Paradise Valley Hospital closing obstetrics, labor and delivery units amid decline in births

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Paradise Valley Hospital in National City is closing its obstetrics, labor and delivery, and newborn nursing units amid a decline in new births.

The hospital said it began the 90-day closure process in early May. The services will officially close on August 4, 2021, hospital officials told 10News.

The announcement comes amid a decline in new births. According to the California Department of Public Health, there were 1,476 fewer births in 2019 compared to 2018 in San Diego County.

The hospital said it’s currently averaging two births per day in its 23-bed unit.

“A comprehensive transition plan is underway to ensure that expectant mothers get connected to nearby hospitals,” the hospital said.

There are three hospitals nearby that provide the services being eliminated by Paradise Valley. Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista is less than six miles away, and Scripps Mercy San Diego is less than nine miles away. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is less than eight miles away.

“I want to thank our dedicated obstetric, labor and delivery, and neonatology teams for their hard work and loyalty to patients, families, and Paradise Valley Hospital,” said Neerav Jadeja, Chief Executive Officer of Paradise Valley Hospital. “We are also making every effort to retain these essential staff. The Paradise Valley Birthing Center had 23 beds and employed approximately 40 people. The employees impacted by this decision will be provided opportunities for work in other departments of the hospital, and as Paradise Valley Hospital is a member of Prime Healthcare, opportunities at our other sister hospitals.”

