Palomar Health Medical Group restores operations following cyberattack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Palomar Health Medical Group says its operations are fully restored following a cyberattack earlier this year.

“After tirelessly working alongside third-party cybersecurity experts, PHMG was able to correct the issue and successfully recover data. Currently, all systems across the PHMG locations have been successfully restored and patients can schedule an appointment by calling their doctor's office,” a news release said.

The news comes after patient names, addresses, social security numbers, medical history, and prescription information may have been compromised earlier in the year.

A marketing company representing Palomar previously said an “unauthorized actor” gained access to files on the network from April 23 through May 5.

“Currently, PHMG is working diligently to continue its investigation through a detailed review of the affected data to identify whether any individuals had their personal or health information impacted by the incident. If so, PHMG will communicate directly with those impacted individuals as soon as more information is available. PHMG thanks its patients and community for their understanding during this time.”