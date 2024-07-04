Palomar Health Medical Group says patient information, Social Security numbers may have been stolen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Palomar Health Medical Group is sharing what information may have been compromised in a cyberattack that has crippled day-to-day operations of the organization.

It’s a long list that includes patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical history and prescription information.

In a late-night email Wednesday ahead of the Fourth of July, a marketing company representing Palomar said an “unauthorized actor” gained access to certain files on the Palomar network from April 23 to May 5 and may have copied files.

The statement from the InnoVision Marketing Group said the incident may have caused certain files to become unrecoverable.

'They've been silent'

Since the attack, patients have told Team 10 they’ve been unable to get prescription refills or book doctor appointments. Physicians have had limited access to patient records and phone lines and computer systems remain down.

“It sure would’ve been nice if they let us know,” said Patricia Ryan, a patient of Palomar, who said last month she almost ran out of blood pressure medication after being unable to get a refill.



Ryan wasn’t aware of the list of potentially compromised information until Team 10 called her Thursday.

The list includes disability and diagnostic information, health insurance details, emails, credit and debit card numbers along with PINs and passwords.

“We’ve heard nothing. They’ve been silent,” Ryan said.

Law enforcement notified

Palomar said it takes the confidentially, privacy, and security of information in its care very seriously in a statement sent by InnoVision.

“Upon discovery of the event, PHMG began a diligent investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident and information affected, and took prompt steps to ensure security of its network environment," the statement says. "PHMG also notified law enforcement and will continue to evaluate its policies and procedures related to data privacy and security.”

Palomar said it encourages patients to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud and encourages customers to review bank and credit card statements and report suspicious activity.

Customers with questions about the incident can call 888-829-5736 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

