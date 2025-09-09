Paid parking at the San Diego Zoo: Do locals get a discount?

A trip to the zoo is now going to cost a bit more than just a ticket.

The City Council voted 7 to 1 to change the zoo’s lease so it can charge for parking.

But not without pushback from the public.

“Please do not allow this paid parking to be a broad stroke for all people, all the same rate. It can't happen,” said a speaker at Monday’s meeting.

With the San Diego City Council's changes to paid parking soon to be implemented in Balboa Park, the lot at the zoo needed an update.

The Zoological Society has leased the area from the city of San Diego since 1979.

They always could charge a flat rate for parking, but didn't.

Monday's amendment to their lease will allow the zoo to now charge different rates for San Diego residents, military, seniors, and zoo members.

Some visitors say they are feeling some parking fee fatigue.

“I think it's kind of sad that you know it's getting to the point where everywhere you go you have to pay for everything. It just seems to be the way everything's going,” said a visitor to the zoo.

It's not known how revenue will be shared between the city and the zoo.

The zoo does plan to charge San Diego residents less than those coming from out of town.

“The city has a responsibility to our residents. And that has to take precedence over tourists and, quite frankly, residents of the county who live outside the city,” said Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

The zoo could start charging for parking as soon as Oct. 1; the potential rates are still unknown at this time. Parking will be complimentary for members of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Aliance.

