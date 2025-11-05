Paid parking at San Diego beaches could be in next year's city budget

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s that time of year again — the City of San Diego will begin to pick and choose what could generate funds, and what’s on the chopping block for the Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

It seems like not that long ago, the budget battle included pushback against paid parking at Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo.

One option already facing criticism for next year? Paid parking at San Diego's beaches.

According to the Office of the Independent Budget Analysis Report, this could include Mission Bay, which is the fourth-most-visited park in the U.S.

The Coastal Commission would have to approve this.

However, cities like Del Mar and Oceanside were mentioned in the proposal, since both have hourly rates right next to the shore.

An emphasis was put on charging tourists and people living outside the city; the report says locals could get a permit program or a beachgoer badge.

Tourists could also be charged for RV parking and boat launching, according to the proposal.

Some San Diegans say making people pay at all isn’t fair.

“Whether you're a resident or a visitor, charging people to park, to go and enjoy something that everybody should be entitled to enjoy, just like the beach area. If you put up paid parking, how many people are gonna want to come out and enjoy going to the beach when you have to pay astronomical fees just to park?” said Kristi Melson, a born-and-raised San Diegan.

Another proposal to bring in some money is a tax on rental cars, which aims to make tourists help pay for the wear and tear on our roads.

A fee for owners of empty storefronts is also in the report, along with potential charges for admission to major city events.

The City Council's top priority continues to be housing and homelessness, with an emphasis on affordable housing.

The final budget is still a long way off, but the debate starts Wednesday at 9 a.m.