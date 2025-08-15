Paid internship opportunities for unemployed young adults in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Right now, it's quiet at the Idea Lab in the City Heights library. But in September, unemployed young adults between 18 and 30 years old will be using this space for training sessions and internship programs that will give them skills when they get a job.

"Rewarding watching these students learn these skills because there's such a wide variety of people that have applied to the program," said Rachel Mink, an intern supervisor at City Heights Library.

The support is coming from a $450,000 grant to the Library Foundation of San Diego. It's from the Prebys Foundation, the largest independent private foundation in San Diego County.

The grant will help the library support young adults who want to pursue careers in video production, multimedia art and design.

"So we have people who have film degrees, and we have people who have never picked up a camera before," said Mink. "But they're both going through the program and are getting placed in these internships and are still able to thrive, whether they have the skills before or not."

The grant is part of a $6 million investment in 17 San Diego County nonprofits, specifically to help with the region's youth unemployment crisis.

California ranks among the five top states for teen unemployment at 21.2%.

Leaders hope this investment will open doors for these young adults.

"Obviously, library work isn't for everybody, but it's a great opportunity to get your foot in the door with the city of San Diego, and it's a good opportunity to flex your artistic skills," said Mink.

People can still apply for these internships. Click here to apply. Click here for more information.