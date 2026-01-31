Padres players visit San Diego schools ahead of Fan Fest weekend

San Diego Padres players are making community stops throughout the city this week, bringing baseball excitement directly to local kids ahead of this weekend's Fan Fest at Petco Park.

At Angier Elementary School, second and third graders got the chance to play whiffle ball with their favorite Padres players right on their school's baseball field. The visit transformed the campus into an energetic celebration, with students cheering as if they were at Petco Park itself.

"It was cool because I got to see one of my favorite baseball teams, my Padres," Ben Shuford, an excited student, said.

Pitcher J.P. Sears said being a role model for young fans is an honor.

"Just like they do for us, you know, seeing us walk up today probably just brings a lot of light in kids' life and you know it distracts them from things that could be going on or little things in their life," Sears said.

The school visit was part of the Padres' community tour, which takes players to different parts of San Diego in the lead-up to Fan Fest.

Second baseman Jacob Cronenworth emphasized the special connection between players and young fans.

"To see them in their excitement. It's crazy just us being there and how they see us. We were in their shoes one day. No, it's truly special," Cronenworth said.

The team also made a stop at the Ronald McDonald House's Padres Clubhouse, where players spent time with kids and signed memorabilia.

First baseman Gavin Sheets spoke about the responsibility that comes with being a professional athlete.

"You gotta carry yourself in a different way, in a different manner that shows them the right and wrong, and to have that through baseball is awesome," Sheets said.

Back at Angier Elementary, the players read a book about kindness to the students. The children then shared examples of how they had been kind to their family, friends and classmates during the week.

"It's like exciting to have my friends right beside me and meet my favorite player," Shuford said.

The community visits create excitement for both the young fans and the players themselves, who get to connect with their supporters up close before the official start of Fan Fest weekend.

