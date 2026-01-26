Padres players help unveil new baseball field for kids with special needs in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KGTV) — A newly renovated baseball field designed specifically for children with special needs opened Sunday at San Dieguito County Park in Del Mar, giving hundreds of kids the chance to play ball with San Diego Padres players.

The field, named "Padres Park," was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together families and professional athletes for a day of baseball and community celebration.

"One of the beauties of baseball is it's a game where all abilities play. You don't have to be the biggest, the fastest, the strongest to be successful in this game," Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove said.

Hundreds of children with special needs and their families attended the unveiling, where kids had the opportunity to hit balls, run bases and play alongside professional players.

"It's a real feel for everybody, and I think that's the best part of it. There's no limitations here. Everybody can play baseball, and that's the best part about it," Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill said.

The Miracle League of San Diego spearheaded the renovation project, raising approximately $900,000 in just over six months. The Padres organization contributed $300,000 to the effort.

The Miracle League provides children with special needs the opportunity to play organized baseball in an inclusive environment.

One parent described their child's excitement about the new field.

"He was super excited. Like he last night he's like, I can't wait to wake up tomorrow and be there so he's like super excited about it," Vania Cuayas, a parent, said.

The construction of the field took 44 days to complete. The new facility features updated signage, a Padres Park scoreboard and other amenities that create a professional baseball atmosphere.

"They're thrilled because it's gorgeous. I mean it's gorgeous and the bunting that makes it look special for opening day, the Padres Park scoreboard, all the new signage, everyone's just blown away by how cool and fresh it looks," Dan Engel, the founder of the Miracle League of San Diego, said.

For families of children with disabilities, the field represents more than just a place to play sports.

"Making our kids feel as normal as possible. And included with everything like for him, even though he's on the wheelchair, you know, he loves to play baseball, so just that inclusion, that feels really great for all of us," Cuayas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

