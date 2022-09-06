Padres help fans beat the heat with free water bottles, sun screen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The heat was felt all over San Diego on Labor Day, including at Petco Park for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Because of the scorching conditions, the Padres organization put fans on notice to stay hydrated and to look out for one another.

“You’re not a fair-weather fan. You stick with them when it’s hot and when it’s not hot,” said fan Janice Brown.

The heat didn’t stop thousands of fans from packing Petco Park.

“Today feels cooler than it did yesterday. So, have to go to work tomorrow, nice way to spend a few hours in the afternoon,” said fan Denise Vedder.

For those who attended the game, the Padres stepped up to the plate to provide some relief from the heat. Fans in attendance were provided complementary cold water during the game.

“I appreciate that very much. Always thinking about water for the kids so that’s awesome!” said Julie Ray, who attended game with her young daughter. “I’ll be getting the free water. Got to hydrate in between the drinks."

Fans were also able to bring in their own water bottle and empty refillable ones.

Additionally, the Padres offered free sunscreen for fans at all of the aid stations inside the ballpark.

“It’s cool that they care about us, you know what I’m saying. But we’re here to watch the game, enjoy the time with the family,” said Leo Nunez.

While some were ready for the game with water bottles in hand, others felt the scorching temps may have forced people to stay home.

"Oh yeah, they're just scared of the heat right now. Everyone's trying to get shade,” said fan Armando Contreras.

On Saturday, fans at the San Diego State football game at Snapdragon Stadium felt the heat as well. ABC 10News cameras saw families looking for shade, dumping water on their heads, and leaving the game drenched in sweat.

One man being brought out on a stretcher by first responders.

As the mercury rises in San Diego, it’s something people say they’re prepared for.

“I’m prepared for all of this heat. I had it in my veins,” said fan Luis Sanchez.

A Padres official told ABC 10News the organization made these plans over the weekend in response to the heat advisory that's throughout San Diego. Additional, they said before Monday's game, "We are not currently planning to extend today’s services which were provided in anticipation of our day game/early start time and higher temperatures in direct sunlight. The remainder of our schedule through Friday includes night games with later start times and lower forecasted temperatures."