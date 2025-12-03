Padres Foundation surprises Rodriguez Elementary students with 100 bike

SAN DIEGO — Christmas came early this year at Rodriguez Elementary School when the San Diego Padres made a special visit that turned into a dream come true for students.

The sounds of screaming and cheering filled the school, resembling a Padres game atmosphere as second and third-graders went wild with excitement.

Each student had written an essay about their dream job in hopes of winning a bike from the Padres Foundation. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove read one of those letters aloud, which said, "My dream is to be a baseball player."

While students like Alina Agurrie initially thought they wouldn't win, they were in for a big surprise.

"At first I thought I wasn't going to get a bike," Agurrie said.

Then came the announcement that changed everything: "Everybody's getting a bike!"

Hearing those words, Agurrie lost it with excitement. For her, it's not just about receiving a bike.

"My mom says she's gonna give me a bike, but I'll tell her to not give me one so she doesn't have to spend all her money just for a bike," Agurrie said.

The Padres Foundation gave away 100 bikes total, creating a moment Musgrove will never forget.

"You see these kids starting to cry and break down because they know they're not getting one, and then just the switch and joy when they all find out everyone's taking one home," Musgrove said.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says this was the perfect way to kick off the Padres Giving Tour.

"The best day of the year, you know, to be able to be reminded of what it's like to see the world through the eyes of a child and how anything is possible," Greupner said.

The Padres Giving Tour continues through the month of December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

