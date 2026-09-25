Padres fans rush to buy postseason gear after team clinches playoff spot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Padres fans celebrate with new swag after the team clinched a postseason berth for the third consecutive year.

On Thursday night, the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 and are heading into a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ahead of Friday night's home game against the Diamondbacks, Friar-faithful fans packed the Padres' downtown souvenir shop to grab new gear.

Victor Cardenas drove from Vista with his daughter Maggie to pick up postseason merchandise.

"We came to get the postseason 2026 hat," Cardenas said. "It's super cool to see the Padres in the postseason and we hope they go all the way to the World Series."

The Padres are riding a hot streak, winning 15 of their last 17 games heading into the series. The Diamondbacks, however, are also bringing momentum with a five-game winning streak of their own.

Fan Anthony Amplayo is confident the Padres will handle the challenge.

"I'm super excited we clinched, and I absolutely think that we're going to get the first wild card," Amplayo said. "We're probably going to win two out of the three against the Diamondbacks. I think Tatis is going to hit another home run."

Desirie Amplayo was also at the shop looking for something new to wear to Friday's game.

"We have a lot of stuff already, so we're seeing if there's anything new, but I ended up getting a black jacket because it's super cute," Amplayo said.

Fan Myron Williams kept his message for the team simple.

"All I can say is keep, keep hitting the ball and keep making good plays," Williams said.

Padres fans, including Christina Benson, are hoping the team can secure a home wild card series.

"Our family is really excited for the Padres getting into the playoffs and the wild card, and since they don't have a championship yet, this could be the year," Benson said.

The Padre's have an offer they'd like fans to know about: postseason suites.

Padre's Postseason suites are one of the best ways to experience America’s #1 Ballpark and be part of the playoff excitement. To book, visit padres.com/suites.