Padres fans rush to buy playoff merchandise as team punches ticket to postseason baseball

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans are rushing to stores across the county to celebrate the team's playoff berth, snapping up coveted brown and gold postseason merchandise and valuable collectibles.

At the Padres team store in downtown San Diego, fans lined up to purchase official playoff gear before it sells out. The excitement was palpable as customers grabbed shirts, hats, and other memorabilia to commemorate the team's return to October baseball.

"I saw that you guys were selling out, so I'm like, I gotta run over here right now," one fan said while checking out at the register.

John Perez drove all the way from San Marcos to secure shirts for his family, remembering how quickly merchandise sold out during the team's previous playoff runs.

"I remember a couple years ago they sold out like right away, so I said, OK, I'm gonna beat everybody down here," Perez said.

For Perez, buying playoff gear represents more than just fandom - it's about maintaining a family tradition that spans decades.

"My kids back in the 80s were junior Padres and we used to go to the games then and now, uh, just recently, I'd say 6 of them, I don't remember how long, 7-8 years ago, we bought season tickets and, uh, and now we come all the time," Perez said.

Karen Thorpe walked out of the store with shirts for herself and her husband, brimming with confidence about the team's championship potential.

"We're gonna make it this year, we're going all the way, we're going to, yes, we gotta go all the way," Thorpe said.

The playoff excitement extends beyond official merchandise. At Supreme Card Shop in La Mesa, fans are hunting for valuable baseball cards and collectibles featuring their favorite players.

Douglas Qasawadish, the shop's owner, says business booms regardless of how the team performs, but playoff runs create an extra surge of enthusiasm.

"When the Padres are good, everybody's in a good mood. Everybody wants to run out and get their favorite players," Qasawadish said.

Qasawadish, who collected cards as a child, opened the shop after rediscovering his old collection. He describes the card-hunting experience as magical for collectors.

"Kind of like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you look for the golden ticket," Qasawadish said.

For fans seeking the latest releases, Qasawadish says his shop stays current with new products.

"So if people are looking for something to open, Bowman Chrome is, is out. There's lots of other stuff that are coming out within the next week or two," Qasawadish said.

While he can provide fans with merchandise and collectibles to celebrate, there's one thing Qasawadish can't guarantee - a playoff victory.

