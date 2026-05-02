Padres enter into new ownership agreement

The San Diego Padres announced Saturday that the Seidler family has agreed to sell the team to a new ownership group, Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano.

“I’m thrilled that after a highly competitive process, Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano will become the next majority owners of the Padres,” said Padres Chairman John Seidler. “When I became control person, my goal was to continue building on our recent success in pursuit of a World Series Championship for the city of San Diego and our faithful fans. Now, as I pass the baton to Kwanza and José, I do so with full confidence that they share that vision, as well as the Padres deep commitment to San Diego. It’s what the team, our fans, and the community deserve.

The Padres describe Jones and Feliciano as partners in, quote, 'life and business.' They have been leading a private family office and joint initiative since 2014. The team says Jones has served on multiple boards, including the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center board. Feliciano in the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Clearlake Capital Group.

The Padres will continue to operate normally throughout the MLB approval process.