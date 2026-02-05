Outreach organization helps homeless community weather extreme heat and Santa Ana winds

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — As San Diego County faces near record high temperatures and Santa Ana winds, homeless individuals are struggling to find protection from the harsh elements. But one local organization is stepping up to provide essential supplies and support.

Michael Aplikowsky and his organization, Convicted 4 Christ Ministries, are helping homeless people in places like Oceanside by providing necessary items to help them feel safe from the weather.

"They really go out of their way, like extremely out of their way to, to provide for us and look out for us," Jessica Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez received food and water from Aplikowsky on Wednesday, but those aren't the only essentials he distributes to the homeless community.

"Tarps first of all are going to protect you from the sun. The sun is really devastating to you, you know, over time, whether you realize it or not," Aplikowsky said.

With dangerous weather conditions affecting the region, Aplikowsky says small items like tie-downs are crucial for survival.

"Be able to tie the tarps down is important too, because otherwise they just get blown away by the wind and the rain," he said.

Aplikowsky understands the struggles of homelessness firsthand. He was homeless for 12 years and started his organization nine years ago. Having experienced what it's like to have nothing and feel unprotected from the elements, he knows exactly what people need.

The supplies aren't just about physical protection – they create opportunities for meaningful connections between Aplikowsky and the people he serves.

"They help us to create encounters with people that lead to relationships with them to where some trust is built, and those relationships could become transformational in their lives because again, there's that connection," Aplikowsky said.

Rodriguez described the help as more than just assistance.

"To say it was a blessing is an understatement," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

