Our Lady of Guadalupe holds procession to support immigrants in wake of ICE raids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 100 people gathered in Logan Heights on Sunday for a procession showing solidarity with migrants, organized by a Catholic church, with a message that everyone belongs in the country.

The event was organized as parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe have felt vulnerable with the recent ICE raids happening throughout the area.

"We all belong," said Pastor Scott Santarosa of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Logan Heights. "And no part is better than another; all parts need each other. And that's really what we celebrate, unlike what we can feel in this country, where some people are said to belong and some people are said not to."

Santarosa is talking about the focus of a two-hour procession that happened on Sunday. People walked together for a common cause.

Brenda Morales attends Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Logan Heights and participated in the walk to support her community.

"It is my second home," said Morales, about the parish. "And so, just seeing how, with everything going on, how much it affects this community, and like I said, it's my second home. I feel for everyone here. And like, I was with my husband and my baby, how could we just not be a part of it?"

The recent immigration raids compelled many to come on Sunday, but Santarosa said that's also why people didn't show up.

"The subtext of all of our prayers really has been the fear that people feel because of the immigration raids," said Santarosa. "This community feels really frightened and nervous, and some people didn't come because they're afraid that ICE will detain them and deport them."

This procession follows last month's immigration raid at Buona Forchetta, a popular restaurant in South Park.

A search warrant application claimed the restaurant's owner was "knowingly employing both illegal immigrants and individuals not authorized to work in the United States."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified 19 active employees who submitted fraudulent green cards to work there.

However, while some didn't come due to their fears, Morales hopes people will know they don't have to be afraid.

"I hope that we give out that message to everyone not to be scared," said Morales. "Not to be scared. Jesus is with us. Times are hard, but like I said, we belong."

Bishop Michael Pham and Representative Juan Vargas were also present at the procession.