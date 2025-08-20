Otay Mesa teen seeks answers after hit-and-run collision left him unconscious

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An 18-year-old college student is recovering from serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash left him unconscious on an Otay Mesa road last Wednesday night.

Tiger Serrano, a Mater Dei Catholic High grad and first-year Southwestern College student, was riding his mountain bike in his neighborhood just past 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle along Vista San Guadalupe.

"Just as I was about to make a turn, I heard a collision. I blacked out. It flashed white," Serrano said.

Surveillance video from the area captured a thump sound at approximately 9:02 p.m., likely the moment of impact. Less than two minutes later, Serrano's cries for help can be heard on the recording.

"I'm grateful and extremely happy to be here," Serrano said.

The athletic student, who had spent the day playing basketball and running before capping it off with a bike ride, was using reflectors on his wheels at the time of the crash.

When he regained consciousness on the ground, his vision was severely compromised.

"Grey and black. My vision was so blurry," Serrano said.

Friends at a nearby park responded to his calls for help. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed Serrano with a broken nose, damaged teeth, and a concussion.

"Lost a tooth, chipped a tooth. Two others are loose,” Serrano said.

His recovery has been difficult as he continues to deal with ongoing symptoms.

"I'm constantly dizzy with headaches now and then," Serrano said.

His parents have been going door to door in the neighborhood looking for clues. They obtained surveillance footage showing a car leaving the area seconds after Serrano's cries for help were recorded.

"There was no other vehicle on the road at that time," George Serrano, Tiger's father, said.

Despite his injuries, Tiger Serrano is focused on finding the driver responsible.

"I want to forgive, but leaving someone bleeding, who could have died, is inhumane. The driver needs to be held accountable," Serrano said.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

