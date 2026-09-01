'Operation Last Call' nets 16 arrests, 31 citations in first weekend in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police made 16 arrests and issued 31 citations in the first weekend of "Operation Last Call," the department's new enforcement effort aimed at restoring order in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The department announced the operation Friday, vowing to ramp up enforcement following reports of violence, disorderly conduct and other unlawful behavior. San Diego police said the increased presence maintained order over the weekend.

Police say one of the arrests involved a man armed with a concealed firearm at Fifth and F Street. They say a sergeant was injured as officers tried to take him into custody. That man is now facing multiple charges, including

We are waiting to hear back from SDPD on how the arrest and citation numbers compare to other weekends.

Andrea Cruz, a bar manager at Fat Tuesday, said she noticed the increased police presence.

"They looked like there was like at least 15 cop cars over there," Cruz said.

She says she's witnessed chaos in the area firsthand.

"It's just the dumbest of the dumbest things, and they just pass by and start talking smack to each other, and it's just, it just turns back quickly because alcohol doesn't help," Cruz said.

Cruz hopes the increased presence makes people think twice.

"I think it kind of slowed people down, like made them at least think twice. I just hope it just doesn't get worse because when people drink they think they can take on anybody," Cruz said.

Cruz said the disorder has had a real impact on businesses in the area.

"It affects businesses like us. Like when people start acting up, it just takes, um, it takes like the ambience of downtown out. Like people don't want to be out because it's so messed up down here."

The department said it intends to continue the increased police presence on weekends going forward.

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