OpenTable names 5 San Diego County restaurants to top 100

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service, named five San Diego County restaurants Wednesday to its Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2026 list.

The honorees are Callie, Cesarina, Cowboy Star and LEILA in San Diego, along with Lilo in Carlsbad.

The list was generated from more than 11 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from Sept. 1, 2025, through Aug. 31, 2026, according to the company.

California led the nation with 19 honorees.

Callie, in the East Village, is chef Travis Swikard's Mediterranean restaurant. Its menu combines Mediterranean influences with ingredients from Southern California farmers and fishermen.

Cesarina, in the Point Loma area, is an Italian trattoria known for house-made pasta. Diners can pair different pasta shapes with sauces, and the menu also includes vegan and gluten-free options.

Cowboy Star, in the East Village, is a steakhouse and butcher shop that combines contemporary American cuisine with a Western flair. Its menu includes dry-aged steaks, including a double-cut porterhouse aged for 21 days.

LEILA, in North Park, draws on Middle Eastern food and design influences, with a menu and setting inspired by cultures stretching from Morocco to Iran. The restaurant features a custom clay oven.

Lilo, in Carlsbad, is a one-Michelin-star restaurant built around a seafood-focused, multi-course tasting menu. The 24-seat chef's counter experience draws inspiration from the California coast and shorelines around the world.

OpenTable said its Top 100 list reflects restaurants that drew strong diner ratings, five-star reviews, reservation demand, advance bookings, capacity and direct searches.

