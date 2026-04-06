One Year of Tariffs: La Mesa Beauty Supply owner pushes forward to grow despite linger effects

East County is home to a wide range of small, locally owned businesses — many of which have spent the past year adjusting to rising costs tied to tariffs.

That includes a La Mesa beauty supply store that’s not only surviving, but continuing to grow.

This week marks one year since tariffs introduced under the Trump administration took effect, impacting small business owners across the country. For one local entrepreneur, the changes have brought challenges — but not defeat.

Inside Royal Creations on University Avenue, shelves are lined with products catering to a wide range of beauty needs. Owner Renee Momon says she built the shop to be more than just a retail space.

“An all-in-one, one-stop shop… we have different services that we offer here to try to give back to the whole community,” Momon said.

Momon, who was born and raised in the area, says her inspiration came from childhood visits to beauty supply stores with her mom.

“I’ve always loved going to the beauty supply stores growing up… me and my mom would go almost every weekend,” she said.

Now four years into running her own business, Momon says the journey hasn’t been easy — especially over the past year.

“It has its ups and downs, of course… but I absolutely love it. The ups absolutely outweigh the downs,” she said.

Still, tariffs and rising costs have taken a toll.

“It definitely is a stab in the chest, honestly,” Momon said. “It’s hard… because we take on a lot of those costs as a small business. Do we put that cost back on our customers? Do we take it all? Do we do half and half?”

To keep the business afloat, Momon says she’s had to make tough decisions — including cutting employee hours and adjusting prices while trying to remain affordable.

“It’s been tough… trying to meet the needs of customers while keeping prices affordable,” she said.

But for Momon, her mission goes beyond business.

“There’s not many Black-owned beauty supply stores, period,” she said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black residents make up about 5% of San Diego’s population, while roughly 1% of businesses are Black-owned — with even fewer in the beauty supply industry.

That makes shops like Royal Creations especially important to the community.

“A lot of the non-Black-owned beauty supply stores, they can’t relate… they don’t know how to tell you what product is best for your hair,” Momon said. “Just being able to relate to our customers makes it that much more important. We want everyone to feel comfortable in the crown that they wear.”