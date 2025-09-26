One year later: Logan Heights Burglary case still unsolved

LOGAN HEIGHTS (KGTV) — A San Diego business owner in Logan Heights is asking her community for help after a burglary one year ago forced her to close down her two businesses and left her struggling with debt.

Maty Castrejon once owned two businesses, including Mini Matty's Store, which was a check-cashing and money-transfer store.

However, a burglary on September 4, 2024, changed everything.

The burglary at her business, once located inside a laundromat on Ocean Boulevard in Logan Heights, resulted in the theft of $60,000 in cash and jewelry.

"We walked straight into our little storage room, because that's where our safe was, and it was gone," Castrejon said.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the suspects breaking in and stealing the safe.

"They took the safe. They took everything, even the pennies they took from the register, everything," Castrejon said.

The financial impact was devastating for Castrejon. The insurance companies refused to cover the losses.

"It was just devastating because we were left with all the debt from the companies," Castrejon said. "The insurance didn't wanna pay for them because it was mainly cash that they stole, and insurance does not cover cash."

The burglary forced Castrejon to close her first location in May and her second location one year later, down to the month of the burglary. Castrejon continues struggling to pay back what was stolen.

Detectives working the case wrote in an email to ABC 10News that they had sent flyers to other law enforcement agencies throughout the county and submitted DNA evidence for analysis. The suspects left behind fingerprints because they didn't wear gloves during the break-in.

Despite the investigation efforts, no arrests have been made one year later.

Castrejon has started a GoFundMe campaign to help recover from the financial losses.

"Everything that is sent to our GoFundMe would go towards paying all the debt we have," Castrejon said.

She continues to seek justice and is asking anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the community's help and said they're hoping to solve this case.

If anyone is able to come forward with tips, please call 619-744-9500.

To help Maty's GoFundMe, click here:https://gofund.me/04bee02d4