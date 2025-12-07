One man dead after single car collision in Chula Vista

Around 3:00 A.M. Saturday, the Chula Vista Police Department got a call about a reckless driver on Telegraph Canyon Road and Medical Center Drive. Officers then got the call that the car had crashed off Telegraph Canyon Road and Apache drive, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

When first responders got to the scene, they extricated a driver, a 45-year-old Chula Vista resident from the car. The driver was unresponsive and fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but drugs and alcohol have not yet been ruled out as a factor of the crash.