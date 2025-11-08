One Escondido street divided into two congressional districts in wake of Proposition 50

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – This week, voters approved redistricting in California with Proposition 50; meaning some people will have new representatives. We've been looking closely into exactly where these new lines will fall.

During our digging into the new maps, we came across North Ivy Street off East El Norte Parkway in Escondido.

According to the new congressional maps, it shows the west side of N. Ivy Street would be represented by Congressmember Darrell Issa, and the east side would be represented by Scott Peters

"Honestly, I wouldn't have imagined they would have drawn that line of boundary right between our two neighbors,” Christian Gandy, who lives on N. Ivy Street, said.

"You know what, there is a boundary, so I guess I hit the boundary,” Mike Miramontes, who also lives on N. Ivy Street, said.

ABC 10News spoke to neighbors on both sides of the street and a few other people who live in Escondido.

While some didn't want to speak on camera, the exact split came as a surprise to them.

"I don't think they necessarily put all that into the pamphlets and background information, that it would be something like this,” Gandy said.

I reached out to both Issa and Peters about the neighborhood division.

In a statement, Issa told ABC 10News, "The Newsom gerrymander was never anything but a cynical abuse of power and an unprecedented raw partisan politics that disenfranchised millions of Californians and shamefully set neighbor against neighbor. But the fight for the Golden State’s future isn’t over - it’s only begun.”

Peters sent ABC 10News the following statement: “Prop 50 was a necessary response to Texas and other states redrawing their congressional maps to cave to President Trump’s demands to create more Republican seats so he can push a reckless agenda. I’ve represented some of the new areas before, like Mira Mesa and Poway, and I look forward to learning more about the new parts of this district when I run for re-election. I remain focused on improving quality of life for the San Diego region.”

ABC 10News asked some neighbors how they'll view future elections now that they know this specific outcome for their representative and for those who live across the street.

"I'm going to have to, you know, be more aware of what's going on because, you know, that would make a big difference for me now,” Miramontes said.

