One dead, one injured after falling from border wall Friday morning

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents found two women near the border wall who had "apparently fallen" from the secondary border fence. They had both illegally entered the country.

One woman was found unconscious and emergency medical services later pronounced her dead on scene. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body.

The other woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Once she is cleared medically, agents will begin to process her for illegal entry.