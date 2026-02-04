Olympic soccer coming to San Diego brings major economic opportunity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's selection to host Olympic soccer matches in 2028 represents a significant economic opportunity for a tourism industry that generates over $22 billion annually and supports more than 200,000 jobs throughout the region.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced that Snapdragon Stadium will host men's and women's soccer matches for the 2028 Summer Olympics, bringing international visitors and global attention to Mission Valley.

"In 2028, fans from around the globe will come to America's Finest City," Gloria said during the announcement.

Tourism officials expect the Olympic soccer matches to deliver substantial financial benefits similar to major events like Comic-Con, which brings millions of dollars to the region over just a few days.

"The city is able to use that revenue to pay its basic bills. And so, at a time where we're seeing slight dips in our tourism economy and the amount of money that's coming in, we're hopeful for rebounds in the future," said Chris Cate, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Olympic selection comes as San Diego's tourism industry works to recover from recent challenges and build momentum for future growth.

"We see an uptick in the back half of the year specifically, so that's a positive this year, and as we build towards the Olympics, I think there will be even more momentum around San Diego and San Diego tourism," said Daniel Kuperschmid, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority.

The economic impact will extend beyond San Diego proper, benefiting small businesses and communities throughout the region.

"It is good for the entire market and the entire region, really. And I think our proximity to Tijuana and the Baja adds to that culture and supports soccer, particularly in San Diego," Kuperschmid said.

Sports officials see the selection as a long-term win for the community's economic development.

"This is a win. This is something that our community is gonna be able to hang their hat on and be very excited, and forevermore, Olympic soccer would have been held right here," said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego.

The stadium, which will be known as San Diego Stadium during the games, will host a still-to-be-determined number of Olympic soccer matches in July 2028. The selection marks just the second time an Olympic event will be held inside San Diego County, joining the 1984 equestrian competition at Fairbanks Ranch.

The rise of the San Diego Wave and San Diego FC in recent years demonstrated that San Diego is one of America's most passionate soccer cities. Two years ago, during the Paris Olympics, soccer fans attended watch parties at local bars. In July 2028, they'll have the chance to watch Olympic competition in person.

San Diego State Athletic Director J.D. Wicker, who helped organize the women's soccer competition in Atlanta during the 1996 Games, became emotional when discussing the significance of bringing Olympic soccer to San Diego.

Tickets for the 2028 Olympic soccer tournament will go on sale in April. Fans can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets by visiting LA28.org before March 18th.

Specific match dates and additional details about San Diego's role in the Olympic soccer competition will be announced in the coming months.

