Old Town businesses push for pedestrian-friendly makeover

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Business owners in Old Town are advocating for a major transformation that could turn their neighborhood into a pedestrian promenade similar to Little Italy or the Gaslamp Quarter.

There is a proposal for a revamp currently under consideration by the City of San Diego's Planning Department, and city officials said it could be discussed by the City Council as early as next year.

The Planning Department is sitting on a list of 142 proposals where it would update codes for zoning, subdivisions, and other related land-use activities.

Per their website, the purpose of updating the codes is to simplify and streamline the permitting processes, assure compliance with state and federal regulations, eliminate unnecessary barriers, redundancies, and contradictions, and align the code with the city's climate, equity, and housing goals.

Old Town's proposal would update zoning codes to close certain street sections and create a more walkable, community-focused space.

Many business owners say the changes are long overdue for an area they feel needs new energy.

Sal Busalacchi, owner of Don Pietro restaurant, is one supporter of the proposal. He said his family’s experience running multiple restaurants in Little Italy has shown him how successful redevelopment has been over the years, transforming it into the charming neighborhood it is today.

Busalacchi said Old Town deserves and needs that same “piazza” look and feeling.

"People want to sit down and have an espresso, a cappuccino," Busalacchi said. "They want somewhere nice for the family, where children can play around. Not a tourist trap; somewhere that give you that local touch."

Busalacchi also said the cars and the noises from the traffic speeding down San Diego Avenue are dangerous and a deterrent for people. He believes closing sections of the streets and turning them into a piazza would attract more foot traffic to Old Town.

However, the transformation presents challenges, particularly regarding parking.

Amar Harrag, general manager of Tahona restaurant, believes creative solutions exist.

Harrag points to past events in Old Town when streets were closed off and parking plans were put in place and worked.

"What we've done in the past is brought in valet parking, made different partnerships with the church, and other locations that may have space that's barely used, I think there are opportunities to go further out and create a shuttle service of that sort," Harrag said.

Harrag said he's originally from the south of France, and based on his experiences, he believes a more walkable, promenade-style space could benefit Old Town.

"There are a lot of opportunities for all of us to come together as restaurateurs and different stores and create more activities, host more live music, create experiences, and so forth," Harrag said. "I think that's the best thing about Old Town is that there are a lot of gems. There are a lot of little stores that people don't even know. Many locals don't even realize that this is such a magical part of town. There are multiple museums. Here's a very strong connection to the Kumeyaay. There are amazing spaces that tourists will get to enjoy, and we would love for more locals to be able to come down and enjoy them too. I feel like this proposal would potentially allow for that."

The proposal is now included in the city's 2025 Land Development Code Updates. City officials anticipate the San Diego City Council will consider the updated amendments early next year.

To see the City's 2025 Land Development Code Update List, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/2025-08/2025-ldc-update-citywide-discussion-list-8.5.25.pdf