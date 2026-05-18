Officials identify teen found dead in pond at Otay Valley Regional Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A teen found dead in a pond at a South Bay park last week was formally identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

The body of 15-year-old Julian Guerrero, who was reported missing on the evening of May 14 by his family, was discovered Friday in Fenton Pond at Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The ME’s Office stated, “The decedent was found partially submerged in a pond in San Diego. Law enforcement in the area were alerted and lifeguards were requested. Upon lifeguards arrival, death was pronounced.”

The discovery of the teen’s body came on the same day authorities found another person dead on the west side of the park. That person, described as a 60-year-old man, was found lying next to the pond.

Authorities said the man’s death was unrelated to the teen’s death.