Two bodies recovered from water in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crews are working to recover two bodies found in the water in the South Bay Friday Morning.

San Diego-Fire Rescue was called to the 2100 block of Beyer Boulevard just before noon Friday after receiving reports of a body in the water.

Shortly after arriving, crews discovered two deceased bodies in the water.

The San Diego Police Department and Chula Vista Police are also responding to the scene.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather more information.