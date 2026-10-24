Oceanside residents rally on Mission Avenue to demand ICE out of their streets

A small but determined group of Oceanside residents gathered along Mission Avenue Friday evening to call for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to leave their streets, sharing a message they say is at the heart of their protest: They are a community, not a target.

Car horns and cheers filled the air as demonstrators lined the busy roadway between Armando's and Tierra Mia Coffee, catching the attention of passing drivers and drawing honks of support throughout the evening.

The gathering was organized by Noelia Hernandez, who arrived prepared with signs, snacks and aguas frescas for those who came out to participate.

“The thing that matters is that at least a little bit of people are here,” Hernandez said. “And the honking and everything lets us know that they're supporting us, even if they're not here today, but they let us know that they're here in some way.”

Hernandez said providing refreshments and supplies was the least she could do for those who took time to join the demonstration.

As the evening continued, more signs and flags appeared along the stretch of Mission Avenue, with participants expressing concerns about increased immigration enforcement in Oceanside and its impact on local residents.

Among those who attended was Lucia Farmer, an Oceanside resident who said she felt compelled to speak up for people who may be afraid to do so themselves.

“I want to speak out for the people who can't, who are too afraid to speak out, who don't have that privilege to do that,” Farmer said.

Born and raised in Oceanside, Farmer said it was important to show up for her hometown, adding that smaller community demonstrations deserve attention and support, too.

“I think our local community needs a lot of love, too,” she said. “So I'm gonna speak out for the ones here.”

Farmer also voiced concern about what she described as a growing presence of ICE activity in Oceanside.

“It's really sad seeing the surge of ICE activity growing in Oceanside, and I don't think that's OK,” she said. “This is our community. These are our people. These are our friends and family that live here.”

For demonstrators, the response from passing motorists became a meaningful part of the evening. Each honk and cheer offered a reminder that others in the community shared their concerns, even if they could not attend in person.

Farmer said the support gave her hope and reassured her that others felt the same way.

“It gives me more hope, but there's a lot of people who feel like they're on the same boat as us,” she said.

Despite the group's small size, participants said they intended to continue making their voices heard.

“A lot of people want us to be quiet and silence us, but they won't be able to do that anymore,” Farmer said. “We're here and we're together to speak up.”

For those gathered along Mission Avenue, the demonstration was about more than signs or slogans. It was an opportunity to stand with neighbors, support people who may feel afraid to speak publicly and remind the community that they are not alone.