Oceanside man searches for surfer heroes after near-drowning

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside man is back home after nearly drowning while fishing off Oceanside Harbor Beach two weeks ago. Christian Munoz is now hoping to track down the men he calls his heroes.

Released from the hospital, 27-year-old Christian Munoz recounted the day of fishing that turned into a fight for his life.

Two Tuesdays ago, Munoz says he and a friend were on Oceanside Harbor Beach early in the morning, standing on large rocks and fishing at the end of a jetty. After several hours, his friend said the waves were getting big, suggesting it was time to leave.

"As soon as he said that, he felt something on his lure. He started to reel it in. That's when he got knocked down by a wave," Munoz said.

Munoz said he scrambled to his friend and helped him get up.

"He told me to watch out. That’s when a big wave knocked me down, hitting the rocks, into the water," Munoz said.

Munoz said he immediately knew he was in trouble, as wave after wave slammed him against the rocks.

"Just throwing me like a rag doll back and forth," Munoz said. "I was fighting for my life at that point. I couldn't breathe. I knew something was wrong with my ribs, couldn't move my left leg."

Summoning all his strength, Munoz swam away from the rocks and got the attention of two surfers, who put him on a surfboard. Some 10 minutes later, he was rescued by lifeguards.

At the hospital, Munoz was treated for a host of injuries, including 12 broken ribs—two of them dislocated—a collapsed lung, ruptured spleen, and five fractures in his lower back.

As he recovers, he hopes to track down the surfers he believes saved his life.

“I want to thank them. They are heroes. They are my heroes," Munoz said.

A life was saved, and there is a lot to live for. Munoz and his fiancée, Aileen, are set to get married in mid-October. After the incident, she suggested they postpone the wedding. Munoz said no.

"I want to try to make it. It’s a special moment and special day … even if it's in a walker, even in a walker," Munoz said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Munoz with medical expenses.

