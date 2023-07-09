Oceanside man in San Diego Sheriff's custody dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 43-year-old man who was in the custody of the San Diego Sheriff's Department at Tri-City Hospital died Saturday.

SDCSD investigators were notified that Zeke Davis of Oceanside passed away around 3:30 p.m.

On June 28, Oceanside Police Department arrested Davis for resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, and violating a temporary restraining order. He was taken to the Vista Detention Facility for booking.

SDCSD said he was medically screened by sheriff's staff, who determined that he should be taken to the hospital for a follow-up. Once he arrived, he was evaluated by medical staff and admitted for a pre-existing medical condition. Davis received care and remained at the hospital until he passed on Saturday.

"We extend our sympathies to the Davis family and those affected by his death. A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one," the sheriff's department said.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified of his death. The sheriff's homicide unit will conduct a thorough investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.